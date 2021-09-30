Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya has been appointed as the head coach of Uttar Pradesh senior men's side.

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Thursday welcomed Dahiya and said the side is looking forward to a fantastic journey with him.

"#TeamUPCA welcomes our newly appointed head coach, Ex-team India Wicket-Keeper & Batsman - Mr. @vijdahiye. We look forward to a fantastic journey for achieving all our dreams under his proven mentorship," UPCA tweeted.

Dahiya was Delhi Capitals' head scout during IPL 2020 and carries vast experience of coaching the Delhi senior men's side in the past. Dahiya, the former wicket-keeper batsman, played 19 ODIs and two Test matches for India. (ANI)

