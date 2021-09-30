Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 30, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far and are on the opposite ends of the points table but will be aiming for a victory. So ahead of the game, here are top picks as captain and vice-captain for your SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: RCB Close Gap On Top Two With Win Over RR.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Ruturaj Gaikwad

The CSK opener has been sensational this season and has continued his form to the UAE leg of the competition as well and could be selected as the captain of your SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team. Gaikwad has been among the top run-scorers for CSK this season and could add to his tally given SRH’s inconsistent bowling attack.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan spinner has been one of the few consistent performers for SRH this season and can be named as the vice-captain of your SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team. Rashid Khan has been among the wickets while bowling at a decent economy and his hitting ability, gives him an edge over the others.

SRH vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaekwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (capt) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

