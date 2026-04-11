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Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Former Indian badminton player Kavita Dixit praised the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a strong step toward gender equality, while stressing that its true success will depend on greater awareness among women to fully utilise the opportunity for social and political empowerment.

Speaking to ANI on the Women's Reservation Bill, Kavita Dixit said, "The 33% reservation of women that is being brought by the Prime Minister is a very good initiative and a great effort. The society has been fighting for gender equality for centuries, and discrimination has been an old tradition in our society."

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She further added, "The bill that is being brought will give women a chance to move forward... but for this, not only men, but also women have to become aware... I feel that women have not yet become aware. When women become aware and take advantage of this bill, only then will society move forward."

Her remarks come amid the government's ongoing plans to introduce amendments aimed at increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with the objective of ensuring greater representation for women in legislative bodies.

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According to sources, the proposal under consideration includes amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill. The exercise is expected to use the 2011 Census as the basis for delimitation and redistribution of seats.

Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about one third) reserved for women.

The Union Cabinet has already approved a draft amendment bill to the Women's Reservation Act, paving the way for its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed amendment guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, including reserved quotas for SC/ST women, marking a significant step towards greater gender representation in Indian politics. (ANI)

In an open editorial on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Prime Minister highlighted the contributions of women across sectors and highlighted the importance of increasing their participation in governance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)