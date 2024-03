Colombo, Mar 14 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne sustained minor injuries after a road accident, leading to his hospitalisation in Thrippane, Anuradapura, local media reported on Thursday.

According to a report in 'Ada Derana', the 34-year-old Thirimanne was admitted to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital "with minor injuries sustained in the accident".

Also Read | Slavia Praha vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Anuradapura is a major city, located about 205km from national capital Colombo.

"Police mentioned that the car in which Thirimanne was travelling had collided with a lorry arriving from the opposite direction at around 07.45 a.m. this morning," it stated.

Also Read | FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of FCG vs BFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

"Three other individuals travelling in the car, the driver of the lorry and another person have been injured and hospitalised."

Thirimanne appeared in 44 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 2088 runs, including three hundreds.

He played 127 ODI for the island nation, scoring 3164 runs in all. He also played 26 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka.

Thirimanne last played for Sri Lanka in 2022 before announcing his retirement the next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)