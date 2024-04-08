Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma became the fourth player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to complete 100 catches on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

In MI's home stadium, the five-time champions clinched their first win of the season under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

During MI's win over Delhi Capitals, Rohit completed Jhye Richardson's catch which marked his 100th catch in the IPL in his 247th match of the competition.

Before Rohit, only three players have been able to achieve the feat. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stalwart batter Virat Kohli leads the chart with a stunning tally of 110 catches in 242 matches.

Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina is in the second spot with a whopping tally of 109 catches in 205 matches. Former MI star all-rounder Kieron Pollard is in the third spot with 103 catches in 189 matches.

While Rohit entered the history book, his compatriot Jasprit Bumrah broke and set records as well.

In a high-scoring run-fest, when bowlers conceded at an economy of more than eight, Bumrah was once again efficient with his figure of 2/22 in four overs, spilling away runs at an economy of just 5.50.

Following his spell, he made the record trackers rewrite the history books as he reached the 150-wicket mark in the IPL in just 124 matches.

MI's iconic pacer, Lasith Malinga, holds the record as he accomplished the feat in just 105 matches. Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in the second spot as he achieved the mark in 118 matches.

Bumrah made ground on Malinga's record for most wickets for a team in the IPL. The legendary pacer ended his career in the IPL with 170 wickets for MI.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat MI posted 234/5 on the board following exceptional performances from Rohit Sharma (49), Ishan Kishan (42), Tim David (35*) and Shepherd (39*).

In reply, DC struggled to get off to an ideal start, Tristan Stubbs showed fight with his knock of 71* but failed to get the visitors across the finishing line. (ANI)

