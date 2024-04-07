The Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to face KKR in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 8. After losing two consecutive matches against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK is looking for a comeback to revive their title defence. However, except for Shivam Dube, their batting lineup, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, and Daryl Mitchell, has struggled to make significant contributions to the team's performance. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph for Young Cricketers Nitish Kumar Reddy and Aravelly Avanish Rao After SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, (Watch Video).

The absence of Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman in the bowling department affected their performance in the last game, but Pathirana is expected to return for the upcoming match. On the other hand, KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, has been in top-notch form, winning all three of their previous matches convincingly. With a strong spin bowling arsenal, KKR poses a significant challenge to CSK, particularly in Chennai's spin-friendly conditions.

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Chennai and Kolkata have played against each other in 31 matches. Chennai have dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning 19 of those encounters and Kolkata on the other hand has had only 11 wins.

CSK vs KKR Match Number 22 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Rachin Ravindra Sunil Narine Shivam Dube Shreyash Iyer Moeen Ali Andre Russell

CSK vs KKR Match Number 22 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

Kolkata Knight Riders have been a strong batting lineup this season. They have scored 200+ runs in every match played so far. It will be a tough challenge for CSK. On the other hand, CSK has deep and strong batting lineup of their own. It would be interesting to watch which bowling side ‘concede’ less score in the match.

CSK vs KKR Match Number 22 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings will host Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

CSK vs KKR Match Number 22 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports has broadcasting rights for the IPL 2024 season in India. Fans can watch the CSK vs KKR match live on Star Sports channels. Also, the live streaming of CSK vs KKR match number 22 of IPL 2024 will be available on JioCinma App.

CSK vs KKR Match Number 22 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

