Melbourne [Australia], October 18 (ANI): Former Australian fast bowler Tony Dodemaide has been named on the Australia men's National Selection Panel (NSP) alongside Chair George Bailey and head coach Justin Langer.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), Dodemaide is currently General Manager of Hockey One, the new elite national competition for Australian hockey. He will step down from that position to join the NSP in mid-November prior to the home Ashes series.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of High Performance and National Teams, welcomed Dodemaide's return to Australian cricket.

"Tony led a field of very strong candidates and we are thrilled to have him join the NSP at an important and exciting period for the Australian men's team," Oliver said in the CA release.

"He is an ideal fit for the selector role at this time and brings skills and experience that will complement George and Justin while adding value to the team and high-performance area more broadly," he added.

Dodemaide played 10 Test matches and 24 ODIs for Australia as well as 93 Sheffield Shield games for Victoria before turning to administration as MCC Head of Cricket at Lord's, CEO of Western Australian Cricket, and then the long-term boss of Cricket Victoria.

He expressed excitement on his appointment. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a contribution not only in the immediate tournaments and series but also to help chart the medium to longer term course of the Australian men's teams," Dodemaide said.

"I can't wait to offer my experience in cricket as a player and in management to assist George (Bailey) and JL (Langer) but also the wider Australian cricket high performance network.

"Throughout my cricket journey I have often been close to high performance and selection, so I feel well suited to and prepared for this role," he added.

As Cricket Victoria CEO Dodemaide led the redevelopment of Victorian cricket's home at Junction Oval, turning the historic facility and home of the St Kilda Cricket Club into a world class venue for playing, training and administering the game in the state. (ANI)

