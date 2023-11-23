New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Former West Indies star batter Marlon Samuels on Thursday was banned from all cricket for six years after he was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that "Samuels was charged by the ICC - in their capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code - on a total of four charges in September 2021 and then found guilty of the offences in August this year. The ban of six years was confirmed by the ICC on Thursday and will commence from November 11, 2023."

The four charges that Samuel was found guilty of are Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of USD 750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

The ban was announced on Thursday by Alex Marshall the head of ICC HR and Integrity Unit, and he said, "Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes."

"Though he is retired now, Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules," Marshall added.

During his career which lasted for over 18 years, Samuels featured in more than 300 matches for the West Indies, amassing 17 centuries in total. His illustrated career also saw him captain the Caribbean side in the ODI.

With knocks of 78 and 85*, Samuels was the top-scorer in the final of both the 2012 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup as the West Indies won their two most recent ICC trophies. (ANI)

