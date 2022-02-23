Barcelona [Spain], February 23 (ANI): The Alfa Romeo C42 on Wednesday made its first public outing after leaving the garage sporting a special testing livery on the first day of pre-season running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

An all-new driver pairing - Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu - will take the wheel of Alfa Romeo's latest hardware over the season, but reserve driver Robert Kubica will turn the first laps on track in Barcelona during the opening morning.

Bottas will then step in for the afternoon, alternating duties with rookie Zhou for the next two days of running. The official livery for the C42 will however be unveiled after testing, on February 27, as the Hinwil-based squad have opted to run their new car in camouflage in Barcelona.

Alfa Romeo shook down their C42 at Fiorano last week, on the same day that Williams - who beat Alfa Romeo to P8 in 2021 - took their FW44 out on a damp Silverstone. (ANI)

