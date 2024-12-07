New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Formula 1 on Friday announced a five-year extension with the Chinese Grand Prix that will see the Shanghai International Circuit remain on the calendar through the 2030 season.

As per a release from F1, the extension follows Formula 1's successful return to China in 2024 after a five-year absence, where 200,000 passionate fans attended the race to see Max Verstappen take victory in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix.

Also Read | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: Get Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND vs AUS Cricket Match.

In the 20 years since its first race, the 5.45km Shanghai International Circuit has established itself as a favourite of drivers and fans alike. The drivers relish the unique challenge the circuit provides, including the ever-tightening Turns 1 and 2, and high g-force Turns 7 and 8, and fans come to enjoy incredible racing and the vibrant culture of the city of Shanghai.

Since Rubens Barrichello's victory in the inaugural race, the Chinese Grand Prix has seen nine other winners, including six victories from Lewis Hamilton and two from Fernando Alonso from the current grid.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali said that it was a fantastic moment for the sport.

"Our return to China this season for the first time since 2019 was a fantastic moment for the sport, and it is incredible to see the levels of support that we enjoy in the country continuing to grow year-on-year. Shanghai is an incredible city, and the racetrack is a wonderful test for our drivers, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue its successful partnership with the Chinese Grand Prix for a further five years. I want to thank our promoter for their continued commitment and passion, and I look forward to returning to Shanghai in the new year," Domenicali was quoted in a release from F1 as saying.

The F1 Chinese GP 2025 will be the second round on the 2025 calendar, taking place 21-23 March, and will host the first F1 Sprint event of the season, as well as the first round of F1 Academy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)