Brest, May 4 (AP) Brest moved out of the French league's relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over fellow struggler Nantes.

Jeremy Le Douaron and Mathias Pereira Lage scored in the first half and Brest jumped three spots in the standings to 14th place with five games remaining in the season.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant, Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter, Hits Gym; Continues on Road to Recovery.

The victory over its Brittany rival extended Brest's unbeaten run to six games.

Nantes, which lost 5-1 to Toulouse in the French Cup final on Saturday, slipped one spot into the relegation zone on goal difference below 16th-place Strasbourg.

Also Read | SRH vs KKR, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Strasbourg visits Nantes on Sunday.

Four teams will be relegated from the top tier this season as the French league reduces from 20 to 18 teams next season. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)