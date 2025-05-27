Paris [France], May 26 (ANI): Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz began his title defence in style by staging a comprehensive victory over Giulio Zeppieri on Monday in the French Open.

The young Spaniard registered a flashy start to breeze past the Italian in the next round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on the clay court in a fixture that lasted for one hour and 56 minutes.

Following his recent triumph, Alcaraz, who is en route to becoming the first player to successfully defend the title in Paris since Spain's maestro Rafael Nadal in 2019-20, now boasts 16 of his 17 tour-level matches on clay this year.

"It was really, really solid. The first round of the tournament is never easy, coming here as the defending champion could be even tougher. But I just started pretty well, and kept my good pace during the whole match," Alcaraz said as quoted from ATP.

Alcaraz was quick off the heels and got off to a flashy start with a series of stunning passing shots from all corners of the court.

One aspect of his game that particularly stood out was when he advanced to the net. He maintained the momentum throughout the clash and emerged victorious without breaking a sweat. Alcaraz will now square off against Fabian Marozsan in the second round on Wednesday.

"I tried to be focused on my game, to get a good rhythm. I'm just really proud of my start here at Roland Garros, where I was really excited to play my first match this year," he added.

Since last May, Alcaraz has registered a 28-2 record on clay. His impressive run resonates in his Roland Garros title, and a run to the silver medal finish at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Alcaraz continued his scorching form on clay this year and scripted memorable maiden triumphs in Monte-Carlo and Rome. After the Italian Open, he toppled World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final to take the top honours. (ANI)

