Sports News | French Open: Carlos Alcaraz Reaches Final After Lorenzo Musetti Retires with Injury in Fourth Set

Paris, Jun 6 (AP) Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the French Open final on Friday after Lorenzo Musetti retired from their semifinal early in the fourth set.

Alcaraz was leading 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0, 2-0 when the eighth-seeded Italian had to stop playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“It's not great to win a match like this. Lorenzo is a great player,” Alcaraz said. “I wish him all the best, and wish him a quick recovery and hope to see him soon on the court.”

Musetti had treatment on the inside of his left thigh late in the third set and then again before the start of the fourth.

The 23-year-old Musetti was 5-0 down after 16 minutes of the third set when he called for a trainer. Alcaraz broke Musetti in the next game to clinch the set in 21 minutes, winning 24 of 29 points.

Musetti was clearly hindered in his movements and called for the trainer again. After Alcaraz broke his serve to lead 2-0, Musetti walked slowly up to the net and received a hug from Alcaraz.

Alcaraz had made 16 unforced errors in the first set, which Musetti clinched when the Spaniard sent a foreheand wide.

“The first two sets were really tough,” Alcaraz said. “When I won the second set I was relieved. Then in the third set I knew what I had to do. I knew I could push him to the l