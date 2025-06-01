Paris [France], June 1 (ANI): Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic secured a ticket to the fourth round of the ongoing French Open, defeating Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday night.

With this victory, Djokovic also moved to a career total of 99 wins at the French Open, where he is a three-time champion. He also notably has 99 victories at the Australian Open, where he holds a record of 10 singles titles, as per the ATP Tour website. He has 97 wins at Wimbledon while he has 90 victories at the US Open.

Djokovic was dominant in his two-hour, nine-minute match-up at ourt Philippe-Chatrier against Misolic. The veteran captured crucial points with unmatched aggression, moving to the last 16 in the competition for the 16th successive year.

The 38-year-old is aiming to add another title to his tally, which will mark a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. He is yet to drop a set in France this year so far. His next challenge will be a British star, Cameron Norrie, who booked his first-ever appearance in the fourth round by defeating compatriot Jacob Fearnley.

Djokovic has a fine record against Norrie, having won all his five matches against him so far, including at Geneva Open last week.

Djokovic headed into the tournament with a slight dip in form, having faced opening round exits in Monte Carlo and Madrid. Though he bounced back at the ATP 250 event in Geneva by beating Hubert Hurkacz in the final to clinch his 100th tour-level title, there were still some doubts heading into the Grand Slam.

But the world number six has so far been comfortable with wins against Mackenzie McDonald and Corentin Moutet in the first two rounds. (ANI)

