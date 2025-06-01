Manchester United had a horrendous 2024-25 season. The Red Devils, majorly inconsistent, played under three different head coaches, and ended up at the 15th spot of the English Premier League 2024-25 points table, and would surely be looking for major changes in the squad, under the guidance of Ruben Amorim. But, the fans would surely not be hoping that their captain Bruno Fernandes leaves the club, being perhaps the best performer, having 43% goal contribution for Man Utd in EPL 2024-25. However, as per reports in multiple media outlets, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are trying hard to lure him, and have prepared a handsome bid. Antony Breaks Down While Reflecting on Manchester United Tenure, Says ‘I Couldn’t Take It Anymore’.

Offer By Al-Hilal To Manchester United For Bruno Fernandes

According to the BBC, The Times and the Manchester Evening News, Al-Hilal is believed to have prepared an offer worth around 269 million USD (approx). The offer is reported to be for a period of three years, including the bonuses Bruno Fernandes would be receiving. Manchester United FC are expected to receive 135 million USD as a transfer fee if this deal happens. As per the reports, Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes might just have a week to decide on the offer as Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are planning this bold move with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 set to start soon. Bruno Fernandes might get a salary that is more than double what he gets for Man United if he accepts the deal.

Speculations of a possible move for Bruno Fernandes have sparked even more when the Portuguese ace midfielder said to reporters after a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, "If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in, it is what it is.” Head coach Ruben Amorim has however continued to keep his faith on the impact Bruno Fernandes has at Manchester United. Manchester United To Face Further Losses of Millions of Euros Following UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Match Defeat Against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ruben Amorim's Take On Bruno Fernandes And Possible Replacement

Ruben Amorim previously said that Bruno Fernandes is extremely crucial for the side they wish to build. He also added, "We talk about this many times. You can see by his performances. You can see by his leadership. You can see the passion he has for the game. In difficult moments Bruno is the guy who takes responsibility. He should because he is the captain." However, a replacement is already in thoughts now. As per A Bola, Ruben Amorim in his summer plans might target Sporting CP attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves if Bruno Fernandes sale happens.

