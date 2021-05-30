Paris, May 30: World number two Naomi Osaka got off to a flying start in the French Open as she defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday. With the victory, the Japanese tennis star also extended her winning streak at the Grand Slams to 15 matches in a row.

Osaka booked her spot in the second round by overcoming Tig in a tight second set ending the game which lasted for one hour 47 minutes. The 23-year-old, who has won her last two consecutive majors but did not feature in French Open last year, is seeking a fifth Grand Slam title, and first on a surface other than hard court. Rafael Nadal’s Statue Revealed At Roland Garros Ahead of French Open 2021 First Round Matches.

Osaka will now lock horns with another Romanian, Ana Bogdan, who knocked out Italian tennis player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-3. Earlier this week, Osaka said she would not be taking part in press conferences during the French Open in order to ensure better mental health.

