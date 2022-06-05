Paris [France], June 5 (ANI): Following her loss to World Number 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the women's singles finals of the French Open 2022, American Coco Gauff admitted that her opponent was too good for the most and she could have played better at some moments.

"I was not really nervous entering into the match. Obviously, when I lost the first couple of games, nerves started to came. When I lost the first set, I really came out in the second set and had a new mindset. But for the most part, I think that Iga was too good today," said Gauff in the post-match conference.

"It is one of those matches, where at some moments I could have played better. But she really did not give me anything. Every time I fired a good ball, It was not. But there is a reason why she is on a winning streak. And I am just glad that I really tried my best today," she added.

Gauff said that she did not think about statistics or records of her opponent going into the match.

"I think even if I played someone else who was not on a winning streak, I think I would have been just as nervous. But I think she (Iga) does a good job of taking the pressure moments and rising to the occasion and today she really rose to the occasion. And I do that today too but today she was on another level," added the American.

The player expressed hope about emerging victorious in her women's doubles final match against the French duo of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

Talking about the final, the opening of the match saw Swiatek totally dominating the 18-year-old American.

Striking seven errors off that wing in the first three games alone, Gauff found herself down a double break at 4-0, and though American got on the board was overwhelmed by Swiatek's cleaner hitting as she dropped the opening set in just over 30 minutes.

A sloppy game from Swiatek helped Gauff carve out a 2-0 lead to start the second set, but Swiatek steadied to move through the next five in a row.

The American teenager served to stay in the match, the No. 18 seed dug out of 15-30 with a forehand winner and an ace, and though she was again two points from defeat when Swiatek struck a clean backhand return, Gauff escaped.

Gauff gritted out a tough hold for 5-3, forcing Swiatek to serve for the championship, but the World No.1 was up to the task, as she has been all season. On the first championship point, Gauff sent a service return long, and the Polish star lifted her second French Open title with a stunning and dominating win over Gauff by 6-1, 6-3. (ANI)

