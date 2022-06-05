Buenos Aires, June 4: Forward Angel Correa has been ruled out of Argentina's friendly against Estonia due to a skin tissue injury, the Argentine Football Association said on Friday.

Correa missed Argentina's 3-0 win over Italy on Wednesday but team officials had hoped he would be fit in time for Sunday's clash in Pamplona, Spain. That plan changed when doctors ordered the Atletico Madrid player to return to Spain to undergo treatment, reports Xinhua. Italy 1-1 Germany, Nations League: European Giants Share Points in Opening Encounter (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

"Angel Correa was withdrawn from the tour after the medical services of Argentina and Atletico decided that the player should travel to Madrid to undergo outpatient dermatological surgery to repair a subcutaneous injury," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said in a statement.

Correa, who has been capped 21 times for the Albiceleste, scored 13 goals in 49 matches across all competitions for Atletico last season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2022 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).