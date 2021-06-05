Paris [France], June 5 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday progressed to the fourth round of the ongoing French Open.

Djokovic outclassed Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 at Court Philippe-Chatrier to progress further in the tournament.

Serbia's Djokovic brought his A-game to the court in the first set, and registered a dominant performance, dropping just one game and winning the first set quite comprehensively 6-1.

The 34-year-old carried on with his momentum in the second set and won it 6-4. In the second set, Berankis showed some spark, but he was no match for the experienced Djokovic.

Djokovic did not waste any time in the third set and he went on to win it comprehensively, progressing to the next round in the ongoing Grand Slam.

Earlier, Djokovic had defeated Argentine's Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at Court Suzanne Lenglen in his second-round match of the ongoing Grand Slam.

Later in the day, both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be in action in their respective third-round matches of the French Open. (ANI)

