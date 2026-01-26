Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 26 (ANI): Thirteen officers and personnel of Manipur Police have been conferred the Medal for Gallantry (GM), President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Langoljam Lenin Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sidrath Thokchom, Havildar Thounaojam Nichal Singh, Rifleman Kumam Premananda Singh, and Constable Ngasepam Vim Singh have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry.

MPS Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID (SB), Manipur Khuraijam Shashikumar Singh has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Superintendent of Police, CID (SB) Rajkumar Manbindu Singh; Commandant, 6th IRB, Pangei, Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh; MPS, Assistant Commandant, 7th IRB, Uchathol Kshetrimayum Prasanta Kumar Singh, Havildar, 1st IRB, Nehkholal Gangte; Rifleman, MPTC Chungkham Premchand Singh; Assistant Sub-Inspector, CID(S), Pukhrambam Bijen Singh; and Rifleman, 1st IRB, Kamlemsang were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Meanwhile, 33 officers of the Delhi Police have been awarded, including 14 officers for Gallantry Medals.

According to the Delhi Police, among the recipients are Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah, Sub Inspector Rajeev Kumar, and SI Shibu R.S., who were honoured for risking their lives to apprehend terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattu. Mattu, a member of the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, was wanted in connection with 11 terrorist strikes and carried a reward of more than Rs 10 lakh for his arrest. The operation took place on April 4, 2024, at the DND Flyway.

Other recipients also include Inspector Amit Nara, Sub-Inspector (SI) Satish Kumar, SI Udham Singh, and SI Brajpal Kushwah. Their courageous actions led to the detention of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist and notorious gangster Arshdeep Singh on November 26, 2023. They were awarded Medals for Gallantry for displaying bravery and risking their lives to save their fellow team members and protect the general public.

According to the Delhi Police, two officers were honoured with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. Additionally, 17 officers of the Delhi Police also received medals for meritorious services.

The Central government on Sunday announced the names of 982 personnel of police, fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and correctional services for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2026.

Out of a total of 982 gallantry and service medals, 125 are gallantry medals, 101 are President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 756 are Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)

