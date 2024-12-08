Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Every legend has a beginning, be it on a cricket field, a football ground or a kabaddi mat. For Ashu Malik, that story unfolded on school grounds and local tournaments, where a young boy's unwavering spirit would gradually reshape the expectations of his family, his community, and ultimately, the world of Kabaddi.

"Earlier, there were so many senior players in the village who worked in the railways, and they used to play on the ground in my private school. Watching them play, I started becoming interested in the game," Ashu reminisced about his early days in the 'Rise of a Star' video as quoted by a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) press release.

His passion began by watching local players, observing their moves, and gradually falling in love with the sport.

The path was anything but smooth. His family initially resisted his sporting aspirations. "My family would tell me to focus on studies. They were not supportive for the first 3-4 years. I would often make my family angry by going to tournaments," he recalled.

But Ashu's determination was unbreakable. "I want to make Dabang Delhi K.C. PKL champions once again," he said with unwavering conviction. This singular focus became his driving force.

His breakthrough came with personal sacrifice. "My weight was around 80 kg, and I reduced five kg," he explains, showcasing the discipline that would define his career.

Joining the Pro Kabaddi League was a transformative moment. Initially unsure, he gradually found his place. "Initially, I stayed quiet for a few days, not knowing how things worked," he admits. But soon, he became an integral part of the team, especially during challenging times.

When Naveen Kumar was injured in PKL 10, Ashu's leadership shone through. "We didn't let anyone's morale drop. I told the team, 'If he is not playing, what happened? We will win and cover his absence,'" he said.

His approach was simple yet powerful - focus on winning, support your teammates, and never give up.

The tenth season proved to be his breakthrough. He emerged as the best raider, silencing all doubts and proving that hard work truly pays off, leading his team to the semi-finals, having scored 276 points through the season. And his form has continued in season 11 as well, with 174 points to his name.

His 13 Super 10s have kept Dabang Delhi K.C. in the upper echelons of the table, and now, his target for the season is set. "My only focus in practice is to make Delhi the champions," he declared as the release added. (ANI)

