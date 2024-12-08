A fascinating London derby awaits fans as Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25. Chelsea have been in good form and established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Sitting second on the Premier League 2024-25 points table, the Blues will be able to reduce their gap with leaders Liverpool with a victory in this contest. Enzo Maresca's men enter this clash against Tottenham Hotspur on the back of a 5-1 win over Southampton, where the likes of Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho were among the goal-scorers. Will Cole Palmer Play Tonight in Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of England Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand, will look to bounce back after losing to Bournemouth in their last match in the Premier League. Spurs, after the defeat, find themselves 11th on the Premier League 2024-25 points table with six wins in 14 matches. A victory in this match will help them move back into the top 10 on the Premier League 2024-25 points table.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, December 8. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2024–25: Manchester City Drops More Points After Draw With Crystal Palace; Manchester United Loses Against Nottingham Forest.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea are favourites heading into this contest but Tottenham Hotspur can be backed to make a comeback and win atleast a point.

