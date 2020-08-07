New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Praying for those affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode, said Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Friday after an Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that's overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident."

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Pilot who lost his life during the accident & prayers for the ones injured in the Air India aircraft at #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress," Irfan Pathan wrote.

At least 14 passengers died and 123 were injured, including 15 seriously, when a plane coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode, Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. The accident took place at 7:41 pm today.

"Fourteen dead, 123 injured and 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash at Karipur Airport," the SP told ANI.

India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said no fire was reported at the time of landing. NDRF teams are being rushed to Karipur Airport for rescue work, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said. (ANI)

