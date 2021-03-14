Wolverhampton [UK], March 14 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Liverpool, Wolves' Pedro Neto has said that they are "fully focused" on the game and will try to put in a positive first-half performance.

"We are working hard and improving our game as we are already fully focused on Liverpool. We are trying to change our mentality to go a little bit better in the first half, and we are looking forward to the game because it will be a good game, a hard game," the club's official website quoted Neto as saying.

Liverpool had won the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League but are struggling in the ongoing season. At the moment, Jurgen Klopp's men are placed on the eighth spot on the table with 43 points from 28 games.

Also, Liverpool are on a two-match losing streak. Although Liverpool are failing to dominate their opponents as they did in the last season, Neto acknowledged the threat the reigning champions can pose in the upcoming match.

"It's always a difficult game against Liverpool because they have a very good team, but we have to take the opportunities in these difficult games to show that we have the personality to play and to show our game," he said.

Wolves and Liverpool will take on each other in the Premier League on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)