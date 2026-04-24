Home

Agency News Agency News Uttar Pradesh ATS Thwarts Terror Plot: Arrests 2 for Inciting Youth Under Influence of Pakistani Gangsters and ISI The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Thursday arrested two gangsters operating under the direct influence of Pakistan-based handlers and the ISI in Noida. The suspects, identified as twenty-year-olds Tushar Chauhan, alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, and Samir Khan, were caught with a pistol, live ammunition, and a knife.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Noida, April 24: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Thursday arrested two gangsters operating under the direct influence of Pakistan-based handlers and the ISI in Noida. The suspects, identified as twenty-year-olds Tushar Chauhan, alias Hizbullah Ali Khan, and Samir Khan, were caught with a pistol, live ammunition, and a knife. The action followed intelligence that these gangsters, acting on the instructions of the ISI, were attempting to compromise India's internal security. They had been collaborating with terrorist organisations and gangsters to incite Indian youth through Instagram and various social media platforms, according to ATS.

The two terrorists worked with gangsters Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jatt and aimed to create sleeper cells to execute targeted killings and reconnaissance of sensitive locations. According to UP ATS, Bhatti allegedly offered Tushar a sum of 300,000 rupees, a portion of which was paid in advance, and promised him a passport and safe passage to Pakistan via Dubai after the completion of the attacks. Terror Plot Foiled: UP ATS Arrests 2 Linked to Pakistan-Based ISI.

These assignments were not just the work of criminals but were linked to ISI agents referred to as Major Hamid, Major Iqbal, and Major Anwar, who allegedly facilitated the delivery of the recovered weapons and funds. Simultaneously, the second suspect, Samir Khan, was tasked with expanding the reach of a radical entity dubbed "Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan" or TTH. His role involved recruitment and the use of graffiti to spread propaganda and fear. Pakistani Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: Police Bust Espionage Network, Nab Youth Linked to Pak-Based Terrorist for Sharing Sensitive Videos.

In light of these findings, a formal case has been registered at the ATS Police Station in Lucknow under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The charges specifically address criminal conspiracy, acts endangering national sovereignty, and the illegal possession of weapons. As the legal proceedings move forward, the ATS is seeking police custody remand to further investigate the local support network and uncover additional sleeper cells linked to the "Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan" module.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.