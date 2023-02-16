Chonburi (Thailand), Feb 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Manu Gandas, hoping to make a mark in his maiden season on the DP World Tour, shot his first under-par round with a 1-under 71 to be placed 70th in the 2023 Thailand Classic here on Thursday.

His compatriot, Shubhankar Sharma, who after a Top-10 finish in Abu Dhabi and eyeing a good result at the Hero Indian Open next week, had a rough time shooting 3-over 75.

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw Accused of Assaulting Influencer Sapna Gill Following Selfie Controversy As Fight Video Goes Viral: Report.

Gandas was 70th, while Sharma was 123rd and needed a solid second round to make the cut.

Martin Simonsen got off to a great start with 8-under 64 that gave him a share of the lead after the opening day of the 2023 Thailand Classic.

Also Read | India vs Australia, 2nd Test 2023, Delhi Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Sharing the lead with Simonsen was Finland's Sami Valimaki, who continued his fine form as he fired a flawless 64.

Simonsen, who is on his first trip to Thailand, will also be playing in India next week at the Hero Indian Open. Earlier he missed the cut in Singapore.

On the other hand, Välimäki arrived at Amata Spring Country Club fresh from last week's second-place finish at the Singapore Classic.

German duo Alexander Knappe and Yannik Paul, also set to feature in India next week, were one shot behind the co-leaders in a tie for third with Thriston Lawrence, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Fabrizio Zanotti and Robin Sciot-Siegrist, another stroke further back.

Simonsen turned in 32 after reeling off birdies at the second, fourth, sixth and seventh before following up a birdie on the 10th with an eagle at the par-five 11th to jump to seven under.

The Dane dropped his first shot of the day at the short 13th but recovered with back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th to get to 8-under.

Välimäki got off to a fast start on Thursday, holing his long-range birdie effort at the first before picking up further shots at the second and third for a hat-trick of gains.

The Finn made his fourth birdie of the day at the par-five seventh, having sent his eagle chip close.

The 24-year-old took advantage of the short eighth to reach five under and then a par on the ninth saw him turn in 31.

Back-to-back birdies followed at the 11th and 12th before Välimäki chipped to within a few inches at the long 15th to set up a tap-in birdie which handed him the outright lead on eight under.

Christoffer Bring, Thorbjorn Olesen and Pablo Larrazabal, with 5-under 67 each, are tied ninth after Round 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)