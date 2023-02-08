Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi's Sachin Baisoya continued his fine show with a solid four-under 66 in round two to top the leaderboard even as Harsh Gangwar joined him in the lead after producing a 64 on day two of the Rs 1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship here on Wednesday.

The Delhi duo of Baisoya (64-66) and Gangwar (66-64) were tied at the top with matching totals of 10-under 130.

Patna's Aman Raj (66) and Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh (65) were tied third at a total of nine-under 131.

The cut was declared at one-under 139. Fifty-two professionals and one amateur made the cut.

Baisoya, the overnight leader by one shot, continued his good form on day two with five birdies and a bogey.

A bronze medallist in the team event at last year's National Games, the 27-year-old maintained his place at the top of the pack thanks to his pin-point chipping and putting.

He chipped-in for birdie from the bunker on the 17th and sank two long birdie conversions from a range of 20 to 35 feet on the 11th and first.

Gangwar, who was overnight tied eighth and two off the lead, was even-par for the day till the sixth before he began turning it around with a birdie on the par-5 seventh.

Twenty-five-year-old Gangwar picked up birdies on the following two par-5s too, thanks to his accurate hitting.

He also drained two 15 to 20 feet birdie putts.

Udayan Mane (68) was tied 19th at four-under 136 while defending champion Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (68) was tied 42nd at one-under 139.

Kolkata's Sandeep Yadav (70) was the lone amateur to make the cut.

Sandeep was placed tied 42nd along with Raju Ali Mollah (68), the only Kolkata professional to make the cut.

