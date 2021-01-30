London [UK], January 30 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho feels that striker Gareth Bale has to step up for his side in the absence of injured Harry Kane.

Kane had suffered injuries to both ankles during the club's match against Liverpool. Liverpool registered a 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Friday.

Kane was forced to withdraw at the half-time interval after suffering multiple knocks and Mourinho is expecting the player to be out for "a few weeks".

"It is a crucial moment for him [Gareth Bale], he feels better and better. When you lose a player of Harry's quality, other players have to step up and hopefully Bale can help us," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

Bale has four goals to his name in his second spell at Tottenham, but only one has come in the Premier League -- a competition he has seen little action in.

Mourinho claims Bale has had chances, and in his preferred position.

"The position that [Bale] likes to play is the position we put him in every minute we give him, which is the correct side of the attack," Mourinho said.

Bale's one Premier League goal came against Brighton in November, and he could get the chance of a repeat when Spurs take on Brighton on Monday.

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Manchester City. (ANI)

