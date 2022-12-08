Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh duo of Gautami Bhanot and Swapnil Kusale topped the women's 10m air rifle and men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) qualification rounds, respectively, at the 65th National Shooting Championship here on Thursday.

Bhanot and Kusale, both from Railways, lead the eight finalists who go into the ranking round on Friday where the two top finishers will fight it out for the gold subsequently.

Jabalpur's Gautami shot a stunning 632.5 to top a quality 648-strong field in the women's air rifle, falling just 0.5 short of the national mark in the event.

Bhakti Khamkar, Nancy, Shriyanka Sadangi, Elavenil Valarivan, R. Narmada, Aishwarya Murlidhar and Yukthi Rajendra, were the other seven to follow Gautami into the ranking round.

In the men's 3P, Swapnil shot 590 to top the field over the Navy's Niraj Kumar, who shot 588.

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Ganga Singh, Akhil Sheoran, Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput and Harshit Binjwa are the other finalists.

