Berlin, March 12: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Friday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

Playing at court 3, Sen defeated his compatriot Prannoy HS in straight games 21-15, 21-16, in a match that lasted for 39 minutes and entered the semis.

Apart from him, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth got defeated by Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in his men's singles quarter-finals and bowed out of the tournament. Sriikanth lost against Viktor in the straight games 21-10, 23-21, in a match that lasted for 35 minutes, here at court 2. German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Enters Semifinals With Victory Over HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out.

Earlier, Sen had defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting from Indonesia in the Round of 16 match and stormed into the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Srikanth won against China's Lu Guangzu.

