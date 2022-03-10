Berlin [Germany], March 10 (ANI): Indian shuttler Prannoy HS on Thursday stormed into men's singles quarter-finals of the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

Playing at court 3, Prannoy defeated Hong Kong's Lee Cheukyiu in straight games 21-19, 24-22, in a match that lasted for 50 minutes.

Earlier in the day, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal lost their respective women's singles clashes and bowed out of the tournament.

On the other hand, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won against Lu Guang Zu of China in a hard-fought three-game encounter to enter the quarter-final of the German Open. Playing at court 2 Srikanth won 21-16, 21-23, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 67 minutes.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be going up against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in his men's singles clash. (ANI)

