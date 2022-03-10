Chelsea would travel to Carrow Road and face Norwich City in a Premier League 2021-22 clash on Friday. The game begins at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite all the proceedings happening at Chelsea with their Russian owner Roman Abramovich selling the club and now, having his assets frozen by the UK government, Thomas Tuchel's men have been able to not let all of those things impact their on-field performance. The Blues currently sit third on the Premier League 2021-22 points table with 53 points from 26 games and are expected to get three more from this clash against bottom-placed Norwich. Chelsea head into this clash on the back of a 4-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on March 5. Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich’s UK Assets Frozen, Sale of Club on Hold

Dean Smith's Norwich City meanwhile, are struggling to stay alive in the Premier League. They lost their last match against Brentford. The Canaries have just 17 points so far and they would hope to put on a splendid show to walk out with one point from this clash against Chelsea. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Norwich City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Norwich City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Carrow Road in Norwich. The game will be held on March 11, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Norwich City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Norwich City vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Norwich City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Norwich City vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

