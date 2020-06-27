Nyon [Switzerland], June 27 (ANI): Germany will begin their 2020 Nations League campaign against Spain on September 3 as UEFA confirmed the revised schedule for the competition.

The tournament which saw its first edition being played in 2018-19, has moved the dates for its group stages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first edition of the tournament was won by Portugal.

"The 2020/21 UEFA Nations League group stage will be played on revised dates in September, October and November 2020. The new schedule was announced following a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committe to discuss the new European football calendar in light of the COVID-19 outbreak," UEFA said in an official statement.

"The national team football windows of October and November 2020 will now feature triple-headers instead of double-headers, thus allowing the postponed UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs to be rescheduled for 8 October and 12 November. The group stage matches of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League will be played on the following dates: 3/4/5 and 6/7/8 September; 10/11 and 13/14 October; 14/15 and 17/18 November 2020. Friendly matches will be played on 7/8 October and 11/12 November," it added.

The first matchday will be on September 3 as Germany will lock horns against Spain.

Iceland will then host England on September 5 with reigning champions Portugal also in action at home against Croatia.

There will be six matchdays in total with the finals then set to be played at a yet to be confirmed date next year.

Portugal had defeated Netherlands in the finals of the inaugural edition of the tournament. (ANI)

