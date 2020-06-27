It was business as usual for Juventus as they played their first match at the Allianz Stadium since the coronavirus enforced break. Maurizio Sarri’s men were rampant in their 4-0 win against relegation-threatened Lecce on Friday (June 26, 2020). Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were once again on target for the Bianconeri’s as they extended their lead at the top of Serie A to seven points and moved a step closer to yet another league title. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Shares Picture of Old House Family Stayed During Struggling Years, Says ‘Was Bitten by Rat’.

Lecce came into the match after conceding 15 goals in their last three league game but looked determined to change that, as they looked defensively sound in the opening minutes. But all went downhill when Luca Toni was sent-off in the 31st minute, leaving the Apulia club with just 10-men for most of the game.

The first half ended on level terms but Juventus made the extra man count early in the second period as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala combined to put the leaders in front. The Portuguese then scored from the spot to double the lead. With the win almost secure, Sarri brought on Higuain who netted minutes after his introduction and Matthijs De Ligt completed the scoring on the night.

Watch Highlights

This win puts Juventus seven points clear of Lazio in second place who are yet to play their game in hand. Meanwhile, Lecce remain 18th in the league table with 25 points and are in danger of getting relegated if their form doesn’t improve in the final weeks of the season.

