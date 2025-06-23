Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) Excellent efforts by Ronit Ghosh and Karan Lal powered Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers to a tight 11-run victory over Murshidabad Kings in the Bengal Pro T20 League here on Monday.

The Kolkata Tigers now are in second spot with 8 points from six games, while Murshidabad remained in third spot with six points from as many games.

Riding on Karan Lal's quick-fire 31-ball 51 and a late blitz by Ronit, Kolkata Tigers scored 129 for 6 in the allotted 18 overs.

Saksham Chaudhary and Toufik Uddin Mondal bagged two wickets each for Murshidabad.

In reply, Sudip Kumar Gharami (71 off 52 balls) produced a fine innings but Murshidabad were bundled out for 117 in 17.4 overs.

Ronit was the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets and he received fine support from Debopratim Halder (3-10) and Sayan Ghosh (2-33).

