Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): India bowling coach Morne Morkel has said that he spoke with Shubman Gill, who is recovering well from his neck injury, and added that Shreyas Iyer has begun rehabilitation following a spleen injury sustained during the first ODI of the Australia tour last month.

Team India are set to face South Africa for a three-match ODI series, starting from November 30 at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025: A Look at Virat Kohli’s Record Against South Africa Ahead of Clash at Ranchi.

While Iyer suffered the injury in Australia, Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test of the recently concluded two-match Test series against South Africa, which India eventually lost by 2-0.

Morne Morkel said he spoke to Gill two days ago to check on his progress and was pleased to hear that he is recovering well. He added that Iyer has also begun his rehabilitation. Morkel expressed his excitement about welcoming both players back into the squad, noting that it is encouraging to see them healthy and starting their preparation to rejoin the team.

Also Read | Josh Hazlewood Eyeing Comeback in 'Back End' of Ashes 2025-26, Says 'Tough To Put a Timeline on It'.

"I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him and he's recovering well. So that's pleasing to hear. Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So yeah, we're looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. And the good thing is that they're healthy and they're starting their preparation on their way back into the team."

With Gill and Iyer sidelined, India have revamped their squad for the SA ODIs. Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been recalled, while Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal also return to bolster the batting lineup. Ravindra Jadeja has been brought back, and Axar Patel, who played in the Australia series, has been rested for the time being.

In the absence of Gill, the regular India captain, KL Rahul will be the stand-in skipper of Team India. He will be under pressure to lead the team to a series victory after their abysmal home series loss to the South Africans. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)