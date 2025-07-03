Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Shubman Gill's graceful maiden double hundred guided India to a massive 587 in their first innings before pacers struck to reduce England to 77/3 at the end of the second day of the second Test here on Thursday.

England trail India by 510 runs with Joe Root (18) and Harry Brook (30) manning the crease at close.

For India, Akash Deep took two wickets.

En route to his 269 off 387 balls, Gill became the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double hundred in a Test match in England.

The skipper also posted the highest individual score by an Indian batter on English soil, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 221 scored at the Oval in 1979.

Brief scores:

India: 587 all out in 151 overs (Shubman Gill 269, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Yashasvi Jaiswal 87; Shoaib Bashir 3/167) vs England: 77/3 in 20 overs. (Akash Deep 2/36). UNG

