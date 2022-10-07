Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 7 (ANI): Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur rued the chances given to batters to test the bench strength as the reason for the loss against Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash on Friday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

After the match, Kaur said that the team was looking to give other batters a chance to spend time in the middle which unfortunately backfired for them and cost the game today. She also said that the total set by the Pakistani team was chaseable.

" I think in the middle, we were trying to give other batters a chance. That cost us today. It was a chaseable target," said Kaur.

The talismanic batter also sighted the inability of batters to rotate the strike in the middle overs as a reason for the loss.

"In the middle overs, we were not able to rotate the strike," explained the right-hander.

The captain stressed the fact that it is important for the newcomers to get enough match time before the World Cup begins.

"For me, it is important that whoever is new to the side, get enough games before the WC. It was a great oppurtunity for others," said the Indian Captain.

She also said that the Indian team does not take any team lightly and the Pakistani team played good cricket to win the match. She also stressed working on areas that the team needs to improve on to be strong opponents.

"We don't take any team lightly. It is part of the game. They played good cricket and deserved to win. We need to work on areas and be strong," claimed Kaur.

A brilliant all-round display from Nida Dar helped Pakistan triumph by 13 runs in a nail-biting encounter against arch-rivals India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday in the Asia Cup encounter.

Nashra Sandhu picked up three wickets for 30 runs while Nida Dar and Sadia Iqbal also chipped in with two wickets a piece. Richa Ghosh top-scored for India as she played a quick-fire inning of 26 from 13 deliveries.

India were off to a mediocre start in reply to Pakistan's total of 137 as the team lost two wickets in the powerplay and the batters failed to make use of the fielding restrictions.

India and Pakistan are now tied on points in the Asia cup with India taking the pole position based on net run rate. (ANI)

