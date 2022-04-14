Naihati (WB), Apr 14 (PTI) Leaders Gokulam Kerala will look to maintain their unbeaten streak when they take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League here on Friday.

The team from Delhi are coming into this match after settling for a goal-less draw against TRAU while the Malabarians saw off Indian Arrows.

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Annese wants to focus more on his side's defensive department.

"Yes, I was very happy with the clean sheet in the last match. It was very important to give us motivation. We still need to concentrate more and not concede goals. We are preparing well and looking forward to the match," the coach said.

Forward Ahmed Waseem Razeek was delighted after scoring a goal and providing an assist, and will hope for another fine outing on Friday.

Sudeva Delhi head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo wants to keep improving as his boys are giving their best on the field.

"We have seen improvements in the last few matches. They are eager to learn and work hard. All the players are giving their best on the field. We are looking forward to the next few matches," he said.

TRAU play RoundGlass Punjab in must-win game

In-form RoundGlass Punjab FC will play TRAU FC in what is a must-win game for the latter.

Under new head coach Ed Engelkes, RoundGlass Punjab have fought their way back into the title race with three wins on the bounce. A terrific 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting on Sunday saw them move to within four points of table-toppers Gokulam Kerala.

"We were competitive and well organised against Mohammedan. Our strategy worked. Players gain a lot of confidence winning these kinds of games," said Engelkes.

With just two games remaining in the first stage of the league, Engelkes is determined to take every game as a final.

Last season's third-place team TRAU haven't had the best of campaigns this time around as they sit in 10th place, three points adrift of top seven.

Head coach L Nandakumar Singh labelled the 0-0 draw last against Sudeva Delhi as one of their worst performances of the season.

"We didn't perform well. There were a lot of errors. We've done our analysis and realised the mistakes," he said.

The 62-year-old is aware of the challenges RoundGlass Punjab could pose.

Winless Kenkre FC take on Indian Arrows

In a match between the two bottom-placed teams, Indian Arrows will take on winless Kenkre FC at the Naihati Stadium in the day's first kick off.

Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh is not too concerned about his team's heavy defeat against Gokulam Kerala, stating that there were some positives from that.

Kenkre FC are still to win a game this season and have managed to put just two points on the board. Head coach Akhil Kothari was disappointed with his side's inability to convert chances in the narrow 1-2 loss against Churchill Brothers last time.

