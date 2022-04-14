Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) are both having a phenomenal IPL season. Both the teams have secured six points on the IPL 2022 points table with RR leading in Net Run Rate and topping the table while as Gujarat Titans are on fourth spot on IPL 2022 points table. The two teams are all set to lock the horns on April 14 and it will be a close contest as both the teams have won three matches so far. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your RR vs GT IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. RR vs GT, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

RR vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

He played an unusual inning of 59 runs off 36 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous match to save the day for his team. After the fall of 3 wickets in two overs, Shimron Hetmyer made a crucial partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin to help Rajasthan Royals post a decent total of 165 runs. The player remains our favourite for the next game of Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans Thursday.

RR vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Trent Boult (RR)

He disabled the top order of Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday by taking two crucial wickets in his scintillating first over. Trent blowed down the wicket of Captain KL Rahul on duck and, in the same over, got Krishnappa Gowtham out for zero. His sensational bowling makes him among the favourites for players to watch out for as RR play GT on Thursday. Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match 24.

RR vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Chahal's sensational spell later in the game was spine breaking as Lucknow Super Giants struggled to chase a total of 165 runs on Sunday. He kept on taking wickets in regular intervals to barely leave any chance for opponents and bagged four wickets. He is the top bowler for Rajasthan Royals and our player to watch out for as they play Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

RR vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Abhinav Manohar (GT)

After the top order of Gujarat Titans failed to score runs against SRH in their last match, Abhinav Manohar, along with captain Hardik Pandya managed to score some runs to help the team post a reasonable total. Abhinav Manohar contributed 35 runs of 21 balls to the total. He will be key for Gujarat Titans down the order when they play Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

RR vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan (GT)

While defending the total of 163 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans managed to dismiss only two batters of SRH. Rashid Khan took the opener Abhishek Sharma on 42 runs to get Gujarat Titans the first breakthrough though. The bowler has been important for Gujarat Titans and will be watched out for as they play Rajasthan Royals on April 14.

