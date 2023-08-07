Irvine [Scotland], August 7 (ANI): Aditi Ashok carded a second straight 74 and was lying Tied-65 at the end of the third round of the Women’s Scottish Open.

According to the press release, the Indian challenge has been reduced as Diksha Dagar missed out on the weekend and will now play at the AIG Women’s Open, the last women’s Major of the year.

Aditi, who had rounds of 73-74 in the first two rounds added a 74 with two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in the third round. It has been some tough weather this week, but the third round was much better than earlier.

Aditi and Diksha will also play in the Women’s Open next week ant Walton Heath,

Frenchwoman Celine Boutier holds a three-shot lead at the end of the third day after firing a round of 66 (-6). Boutier, who secured her first major title at last week’s Amundi Evian Championship, birdied holes two, three, five and seven before dropping a shot on the ninth.

Boutier continued to impress with birdies on 12 and 14 followed by a bogey on 15 but she finished in style with back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18 for her round of six-under. The major champion sits at the top on 13-under-par at Dundonald Links and is in search of back-to-back victories.

Three shots behind the leader are Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (66) and Sweden’s Maja Stark (72) with the duo on 10-under-par.

Tavatanakit had just one only bogey coming at the first followed by eagles on the third and 14th holes as well as birdies on five, nine, and 12 for her 66 (-6).

It was a frustrating day for Stark who had a bogey on the fourth that was sandwiched between birdies on three and five. The six-time LET winner rolled in back-to-back birdies on nine and 10 but then had bogeys on holes 11, 15 and 18 for an even-par round of 72.

Sweden’s Madelene Sagström is in outright fourth place on nine-under-par after shooting a round of 68 (-4) on day three. Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup is one shot further back in fifth place on eight-under-par after also firing a round of 68 (-4).

Three players are in a share of sixth place with Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, Australia’s Sarah Kemp and Japan’s Hinako Shibuno all on seven-under-par.

While four players are in a tie for ninth place with Japan’s Yuna Nishimura, China’s Ruoning Yin, Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim and America’s Andrea Lee all on six-under. (ANI)

