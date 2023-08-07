Liverpool will be featuring for one last time in their pre-season campaign when it takes on SV Darmstadt before embarking on a grueling 2023/24 journey. The Reds lost out to Bayern Munich in dramatic fashion in the last match and manager Jurgen Klopp will be eager to rectify the mistakes from that match. The club has scored plenty of goals in the friendlies and their attack looks in sublime form. Their midfield features some new faces and it's still early days in terms of coordination and this is where the team could face challenges. Opponents Darmstadt are a newly promoted German Bundesliga outfit and playing against the caliber of Liverpool is a great way to prepare for the tough tests ahead. Liverpool versus SV Darmstadt starts at 11:30 pm. Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Completes Move to Saudi Arabian Club Al-Ettifaq.

New Liverpool skipper Virgil Van Dijk looked rusty in the previous game and the Reds will need their mercurial defender at his very best. He will partner with Ibrahima Konate at the heart of defence. Alexis Mac Allister has been passed fit for this game after coming off at halftime against Bayern Munich with a knee problem. Darwin Nunez is in good goal-scoring form at the moment and he will play a key role in this game.

Fraser Hornby is set to start on the wings for Darmstadt while both Aaron Seydel and Oscar Vilhemsson are ruled out due to fitness issues. Fabian Holland will be the enforcer in midfield and he will join the attack with each opportunity available. Matej Maglica is the key man for the German club in the backline and he needs to have a good day at the office.

When is Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt 98 Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool will take on Darmstadt in a pre-season friendly on August 7. The game will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston, England. Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad Sign Fabinho From Liverpool, Brazil Midfielder Joins List of Star Players to Move to Saudi Arabia.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt 98, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Liverpool vs Darmstadt match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt 98, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on LFCTV Go. The good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. It should be a quality game with plenty of goals in it. Expect Liverpool to win by a 3-1 margin here.

