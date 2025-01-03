New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) With her family in tow, Grandmaster Koneru Humpy on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her recent triumph in the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship and described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime privilege."

Humpy capped a wonderful year for Indian chess by defeating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia to emerge champion in the prestigious tournament in New York on Sunday.

"It was an incredible honor and a once-in-a-lifetime privilege to meet our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, alongside my family. The experience was truly unforgettable filled with inspiration and encouragement. Thank you, sir, for this remarkable moment!" Humpy tweeted.

Humpy had won the event back in 2019 at Georgia and the Indian No. 1 is only the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to clinch the title more than once.

Humpy's achievement laced a sensational year for the chess fraternity after D Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren to emerge champion in the classical format World Championship recently in Singapore.

In September, India had also won its first-ever gold medals in Open and Women's categories in the Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

The Indian, who started the tournament in New York with a first-round defeat, was the lone winner in the 11th and final round, helping her to top the tables with 8.5 points, half a point clear of six others including compatriot D Harika. 7/21/2024

