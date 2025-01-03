Real Madrid are firmly back in the title race and will look to go top of the Spanish La Liga when they face Valencia this evening. The Los Blancos have 40 points from 18 games and are a point below Atletico Madrid in the standings. They head into the game on the back of wins over Sevilla in the league and Pachuca in the finals of Intercontinental Cup. Opponents Valencia are in the relegation zone with a paltry return of 12 points from 17 games. They have drawn their last two matches but need a string of wins to move out of this dire situation. La Liga Blocks Barcelona from Registering Dani Olmo for Remainder of 2024–25 Season.

Valencia are missing a few key players in Thierry Correia, Jose Gaya, and Mouctar Diakhaby. Pepelu is suspended while the likes of Fran Perez and Giorgi Mamardashvili are likely to undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Hugo Duro will be leading the frontline and Andre Almeida is all set to be the playmaker. Diego Lopez and Dani Gomez will be the deployed on the wings.

David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao are the long-term absentees for Real Madrid. There is a positive news though with the return of Vinicius Jr back after suspension. Kylian Mbappe leads the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Jude Bellingham slotting in behind him. Federico Valverde has been scoring world class goals this term and will look to continue his good run.

When is Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will visit Valencia in La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday January 4. The Valencia vs Real Madrid will be held at the Mestalla, Valencia, Spain and has a scheduled start time at 1: 30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpses Of Training Following Re-Joining Al-Nassr Practice Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Against Al-Akhdoud (See Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, fans will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner in India. There would be no live telecast viewing option of the Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match on TV in India. For Valencia vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

However, fans in India do have an online viewing option of watching La Liga 2024-25 matches. GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Valencia will struggle in this game and expect the visitors to secure an easy win.

