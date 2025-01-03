Juventus are struggling in the Italian Serie A with a solitary win in their last five league games and they will now turn their focus on getting past AC Milan in the semi-finals of the Supercoppa Italiana. The Turin giants have had a tough campaign domestically so far and their participation in next season’s UEFA Champions League looks difficult if the trend continues. The cup competition is an ideal opportunity for them to claim a trophy. Opponents AC Milan are worse of with the eighth spot in the standings. They have sacked Paulo Fonseca to appoint Sergio Conceicao as their manager after a string of poor results. Inter Milan Extends Dominance Over Atalanta With 2–0 Win in Italian Super Cup 2025 Semifinals in Saudi Arabia.

Danilo is unlikely to play for Juventus again and a transfer to Napoli looks on the cards. Timothy Weah and Jonas Rouhi have been declared fit and will feature for the team. Francisco Conceicao faces his father Sergio Conceicao, who is the rival team boss in this tie. Dusan Vlahovic and Teun Koppmeiners will be the key figures for Juventus in the final third. On loan defender Pierre Kalulu is all set to play against his parent club AC Milan.

Tammy Abraham is set to get the nod to lead the attacking line for Milan with Alvaro Morata playing as the second striker. Christian Pulisc will cut inside from the left flank and try and create openings for his team while Alex Jiminez will be on the opposite flank as he deputizes in place of the injured Rafael Leao.

When is Juventus vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Juventus and AC Milan will clash in the Italian Super Cup on Saturday January 4. The Juventus vs AC Milan will be held at the Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and has a scheduled start time at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpses Of Training Following Re-Joining Al-Nassr Practice Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Against Al-Akhdoud (See Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, fans will not be able to watch Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner in India. There would be no live telecast viewing option of the Juventus vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 match on TV in India. For Juventus vs AC Milan online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Juventus vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 Football Match?

However, fans in India don't have an online viewing option of watching Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 matches. There is no official streaming partner of Italian Super Cup 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Juventus vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free only if they can access the Paramount+ app. It will be a quality game of football with Juventus claiming a narrow 1-0 win.

