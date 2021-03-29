Sakhir [Bahrain], March 29 (ANI): After winning the Formula 1 2021 season opener at Bahrain, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton said that he loves challenges and how great is it for him to be back on the circuit.

"I love the challenge. I love this sport. What a way to start the season, today is a reminder that through harnessing and channeling our collective power, we can accomplish great things. It's great to be back," tweeted Hamilton.

Hamilton had won the Formula 1 2020 season and in the process, he also broke Ferrari's Michael Schumacher's record of recording most wins in Formula One. Carrying from his form, the Mercedes driver scripted win in the first race of the 2021 season as well.

Before the 2021 season opener at Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton once again took the knee to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Talking about taking the knee, Hamilton tweeted: "Whilst we celebrate this victory, it's important to remind ourselves that action speaks louder than words. The road ahead to create pathways for kids like myself is a long and strenuous one, but it's a journey i'm proud to be on."

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won a nail-biting Bahrain Grand Prix season opener, triumphing over Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a fantastic duel in the desert that went down to the very last lap of the race.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas completed the podium. Starting from the fourth pole position of his career, Verstappen had taken control of the race early on, but lost his advantage when Hamilton was able to undercut the Dutchman into the lead in the first round of pit stops. Following a second stop for both drivers - Verstappen's coming 10 laps after Hamilton's - a thrilling finale was set up, Verstappen eating into Hamilton's lead before attempting a pass on Lap 53 but running too wide and giving the place back.

That would be Verstappen's last opportunity, with Hamilton able to hold on until the flag to take his 96th career win by less than a second - while Hamilton also passed Michael Schumacher's record of 5,111 for the most laps led in F1 history.

Behind the duelling lead pair, Bottas finished a distant third after a late stop to successfully gain the fastest lap bonus point, while Lando Norris equalled his result from the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix with a fantastic drive to fourth for McLaren.

Sergio Perez finished in fifth place. After a formation lap issue that forced him to start from the pit lane, Sergio Perez recovered to fifth on his debut for Red Bull, ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and the second McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo. (ANI)

