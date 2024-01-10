Melbourne, Jan 10 (AP) Cameron Green has been elevated to Australia's test XI after selectors opted not to pick a specialist opener to replace the retired David Warner for the series-opening match against West Indies.

Cricket Australia unveiled the 13-player squad Wednesday, without releasing a batting order but confirming allrounder Green would start.

“We have selected a team we believe contains the best six batters in the country,” Australia's chief selector George Bailey said.

Matt Renshaw, who has opened for Australia, and fast bowler Scott Boland were added to the squad as cover.

Speculation that Steve Smith could be moved up from No. 4 to open with Usman Khawaja has increased, with Green expected to be inserted in the middle order.

The first test against West Indies starts Jan. 17 in Adelaide. The second match will be a day-nighter in Brisbane.

Warner played the last of his 112 tests in the third match of a 3-0 sweep against Pakistan in Sydney last week.

Renshaw, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft were all considered options to fill the vacant spot.

Bancroft, who is among the leading scorers in the domestic competition but has only played two tests since returning from his nine-month ban following the so-called “ Sandpapergate” scandal, urged selectors to go with a specialist opener.

Ultimately, though, the 24-year-old Green's immense potential was a deciding factor.

A tall fast bowler, agile fielder and technically solid batter, Green made his debut as an allrounder against India in December, 2020.

He played 24 tests, averaging 33.6 with the bat and taking 30 wickets, before losing the allrounder spot to Mitch Marsh during the Ashes series in England last July.

He played in Australia's World Test Championship final win over India in London, and was also a part of the Australia squad that won the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India last November.

Selectors have started regenerating the limited-overs squad, with Warner retiring from the format and allrounder Marcus Stoinis and spinner Ashton Agar left out of the squad to play West Indies in a three-match ODI series next month.

Frontline fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and allrounder Mitch Marsh will be rested for the series, while paceman Lance Morris was included and expected to make his international debut.

Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Ellis were selected after missing out on the World Cup squad, and Joe Inglis was preferred as wicketkeeper to test gloveman Alex Carey.

Smith will return as captain to cover for Cummins.

Australia's test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Australia's ODI squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa. (AP) AM

