Manchester [UK], February 10 (ANI): Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has provided a positive update on Kevin de Bruyne, saying the midfielder is doing really good in his recovery from an injury.

De Bruyne had pulled up with a hamstring issue in Manchester City's 2-0 victory against Aston Villa on January 20 and since then he has not been in action for the side.

However, City has not missed de Bruyne much as the side has won all its five fixtures since then and the team is currently at the top of Premier League 2020-21 standings.

"He is getting well he is already training, not with the team but alone and he is feeling well. It's good, really good," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

At the time of De Bruyne getting injured, Guardiola had said that he expects the midfielder to be out of action for at least four weeks.

If de Bruyne indeed takes four weeks for recovery, then he is line to make a comeback against Arsenal on February 21.

Manchester City is currently at the top of Premier League 2020-21 standings with 50 points from 22 matches and the side has a five-point lead over the second-placed Manchester United.

The side will next take on Swansea in the FA Cup later today and then City will return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. (ANI)

