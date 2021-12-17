Manchester, Dec 17 (AP) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has cancelled a press conference after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test result, the club have confirmed.

Guardiola was due to speak to media, via Zoom, on Friday lunchtime to preview the champions' Premier League trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

Also Read | KBC 13: Harbhajan Singh Says He Understood the Meaning of Parenthood After His Daughter's Birth.

At present, that game is one of only five in the top flight still due to go ahead this weekend.

Guardiola, last seen in public on Wednesday at Sergio Aguero's retirement press conference in Barcelona, is now awaiting the result of a further test. AP

Also Read | Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray, Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Tennis Match in India?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)