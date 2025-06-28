Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the National Level Senior Women's Handball Championship, organised by the Sardar Patel Vidya Sankul of the Kutchi Leva Patel community in Bhuj by lighting the ceremonial torch and performing the coin toss.

Extending his best wishes to the women athletes, the Chief Minister stated that the high-level sports culture flourishing in Gujarat is a result of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a press release from the Gujarat CMO.

Also Read | India Women’s Hockey Team Suffers 0-3 Defeat Against China in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25.

By giving sports equal priority alongside education, the Prime Minister has enabled sporting talents to shine across the nation through initiatives like Khelo India. Hosting the 54th Senior Women's National Handball Championship 2025 stands as a great example of this vision.

While gracing the inauguration event of the 54th Senior Women's Handball Championship, the Chief Minister extended his greetings for the Kutchi New Year. He expressed his delight at the opportunity to commence the championship on the auspicious occasion of the Kutchi New Year, which also marked the launch of development projects worth over Rs 109 crore in Kutch and the enrollment of 108 children into school.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur Misses Out Due to Injury, Smriti Mandhana Leading India Women's Cricket Team During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

He said that, 'Khele Te Khile' mantra given by the Prime Minister, the Khel Mahakumbh--launched in 2010--has provided a platform for athletes from the most remote villages to major cities to showcase their talent and skills.

Extending his best wishes to all the participating women athletes for their best performance, the Chief Minister further added that after the Adi Shakti National Women's Archery Tournament held at Ambaji Dham, this national women's championship being organized on the sacred land of Maa Ashapura in Kutch will serve as a powerful platform for women athletes from across various states to showcase their sporting talent.

He said that this championship will truly embody the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

While addressing 540 women athletes from 30 states and union territories, the Chief Minister said that the past eleven years of dedicated service by PM Modi have brought a transformative change in the country's sports culture. This era has proven to be a golden period for youth and sportspeople alike.

He said that the establishment of state-of-the-art training, conditioning facilities, and world-class infrastructure for athletes across the country has not only provided a strong platform for sporting talent but also helped produce outstanding athletes. As a result, Indian players are bringing pride to the nation by excelling in global competitions.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled the recent achievements of young Indian sports champions who have made the nation proud--chess champion Gukesh, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, and Divya Deshmukh. He urged the youth to take a keen interest in sports.

Chief Minister further added that PM Modi is committed to preparing the nation to host the 2036 Olympic Games. To ensure that India secures more medals at the Olympics, talented athletes are being trained and supported under initiatives like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Under the guidance of PM Modi, Gujarat is striving earnestly to host five world-class sporting events in the coming years as part of the run-up to the 2036 Olympics.

Expressing joy over India being granted the prestigious opportunity to host the World Police and Fire Games 2029--thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah--the Chief Minister stated that these games will be organised in Ekta Nagar, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad. He added that such events will serve as a guiding force in positioning Gujarat as a leader in sports excellence.

Highlighting the growth of sports infrastructure in Gujarat over the past two decades under the leadership of PM Modi, the Chief Minister stated that in 2002, the state had only 3 sports complexes, whereas today, that number has risen to 24. He further added that ultra-modern facilities like the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and new sports complexes are being developed to host the Olympic Games.

The Chief Minister noted that Gujarat has already started with the preparations to develop a robust sports ecosystem ahead of the 2036 Olympics. He expressed confidence that hosting world-class sporting events in the country--and in Gujarat--will create an encouraging environment for sports, fostering talent and promoting athletic excellence.

On this occasion, the CM urged the players to actively support the PM's 'Obesity-Free India' campaign and extended his best wishes for their performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Parliament Vinod Chavda extended his best wishes to the women athletes from various states participating in the championship. He urged them to participate in the tournament with sportsmanship and discipline, and to contribute to the holistic success of the event.

Notably, the Lalji Ruda Pindolia Sports Complex at Sardar Patel Vidya Sankul is hosting the championship until July 3, aided by the Handball Federation of India, Handball Federation of Gujarat, and Handball Federation of Kutch.

The championship features participation from 540 women athletes and 18 coaches and managers from across India. Selected women athletes from paramilitary forces such as SSB, BSF, CRPF, and Punjab Police will also showcase their talent as part of their respective state teams.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Vinod Chavda, District Panchayat President Janaksinh Jadeja, Bhuj Municipality President Rashmi Solanki, MLAs Keshubhai Patel and Trikam Bhai Chhanga, Bhuj Taluka Panchayat President Vinod Varsani, District Collector Anand Patel, District Development Officer Shri Utsav Gautam, West Kutch SP Vikas Sunda, Prant Officer Dr Anil Jadav, community leader and President of the Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj Shri Veljibhai Pindoriya.

President of the Education and Medical Trust Gopalbhai Gorasia, Secretary General of the Handball Federation of India Dr. Preetipal Singh Saluja, Honorary Treasurer Gurusharan Singh, President of the Handball Federation of Gujarat Ravindrasinh Rajput, President of Kutch Handball Federation Manish Patel, tournament sponsors, and a large number of women athletes were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)